How To Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India? Get German League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST

Bayern Munich will go up against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, January 11. The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach match will be played at the Borussia-Park in Monchengladbach and it will start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for the Bundesliga 2024-25 and fans can watch the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but will need to have a subscription for the same. Bundesliga 2024–25 Sees Quickfire Scoring Record As Bayern Munich Puts Five Past Dismal RB Leipzig.

