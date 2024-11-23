Table toppers Bayern Munich will look to extend their lead at the top as they lock horns against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, November 23. The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga 2024-25 match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and it has a scheduled start time of at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg match on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. Those seeking an online viewing option, can get the Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg live streaming viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website, but would need a subscription for the same. Pep Guardiola Opens Up After Contract Extension With Manchester City Till 2027, Says ‘We Deserve a Chance To Bounce Back’.

Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

