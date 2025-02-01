Table toppers Bayern Munich will take on Holstein Kiel in the next match of the ongoing Bundesliga 2024-25 season. The Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel high-voltage match will be hosted at the Allianz Arena. The much-awaited clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner for Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Sadly, the Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel live telecast might not be live telecast on the Sony Sports Channels due to other commitments. SonyLIV is the official live streaming partner for Sony Network. Indian audiences can watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel match on the SonyLIV app and website. Bundesliga 2024-25: Harry Kane Scores from Open Play as Bayern Munich Goes 6 Points Clear In German League Standings.

