Bayern Munich will be hosting Manchester City in the 2nd leg of their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarterfinal game on Thursday, April 20. The game will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich at 12.30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important clash between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD channel. Meanwhile, SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

