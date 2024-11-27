A blockbuster clash awaits fans at the Allianz Arena as Bayern Munich take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Wednesday, November 27. The Bayern Munich vs PSG match is set to start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 has the Sony Sports Network as its official broadcast partner in India. Fans seeking to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG live telecast can do so on the Sony Sports Ten 2 (English commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) TV channels. SonyLIV will provide live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs PSG UCL 2024-25 match in case of fans looking for online viewing options. However, fans will need a subscription. Vinicius Jr Suffers Hamstring Injury, Rules Star Player Out Of Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Live Telecast

The #ChampionsLeague returns with blockbuster clashes 🍿 🤩 Which team will you be cheering on? 🥳#SonySportsNetwork #UCL pic.twitter.com/hSy0mPPZHu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2024

