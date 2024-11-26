Real Madrid's star player Vinicius Junior, will miss the club's upcoming Champions League 2024-25 clash against Liverpool on Wednesday following a hamstring injury the Brazilan footballer picked up during La Liga 2024-25 match against Leganes. Vinicius Jr featured for 90 minutes, but scans further revealed an injury to his left thigh, which could keep the player out for at least three weeks. Vinicius Jr blamed the grueling scheduling for his injury and has already started his recovery. Vinicius Jr is Cameroonian! Real Madrid Star Forward Receives Certificate of Ancestry During Brazil vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier Following DNA Test Result.

Vinicius Jr Starts Recovery

