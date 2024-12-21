Bayern Munich take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, December 21. The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena and it starts at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match on the Sony Sports Network Ten 2 TV channel. For those on the lookout for an online viewing option, they can watch the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Bundesliga 2024–25: Jacob Bruun Larsen Returns To Deny Borussia Dortmund Victory With Late Goal for Hoffenheim.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)