Bayern Munich face VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, March 8. The Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For online viewing options, fans can tune in to the Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but will need to have a subscription for the same. Manuel Neuer Out For 'Foreseeable Future' With Calf Injury, Bayern Munich Confirms Status After Medical Reports.

Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum

