Coming in with a win in the first leg, Benfica will face club Brugge in their round of 16 2nd leg match at the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Wednesday, March 08. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important round of 16 clash between Benfica and Club Brugge will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 1 SD/HD channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Benfica vs Club Brugge match on the SonyLIV app and website.

Benfica vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Which players will we be talking about at full time? 🤔#UCL pic.twitter.com/nFUmVzDSbB — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 7, 2023

