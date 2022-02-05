Bengaluru FC would face Jamshedpur FC in an ISL 2021-22 match at the Athletic Stadium on Saturday, February 5. The match would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it would be telecasted live on Star Sports network channels. Fans can also live stream the match using the Disney+Hotstar app.

Saturday Blockbuster! 🍿💥@bengalurufc will take on @JamshedpurFC in a fight to cement their place in the top 4! 🔥 Who will come out on top?#BFCJFC Match Preview: https://t.co/7A7G85XMEu #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/9TcFBZf0QQ — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 5, 2022

