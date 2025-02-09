Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will face each other in the clash of top-tier teams on February 9 in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25. The Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Star Sports 1 TV channels. Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 viewing options for live streaming will also be on the Jio Cinema app and website. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez Frustrated After 2–1 Defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)