Bengaluru FC hosts NorthEast United in the ISL 2022-23on Saturday, October 8. The match would be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru and is slated to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Disney+ Hotstar would provide live streaming online of the match apart from JioTV app. Fans will also be able to watch live telecast of ISL 2022-23 match 2 on Star Sports 3.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United, ISL Live Streaming Online and Telecast

