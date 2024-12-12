A sensational contest is on the cards when Barcelona take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 12. The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well. Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live streaming online, but will need a subscription fee. Lionel Messi to Return to Barcelona in November as Club Sends Special Invite to Star Inter Miami Footballer: Report.

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona

