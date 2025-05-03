In a bid to move up the standings and seal a Europa League spot, sixth-place Borussia Dortmund will clash against 12th-positioned Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga 2024-25 match at home on May 3. The Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg match will begin at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and be played at Signal Iduna Park. Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Bundesliga 2024-25 in India, and fans can find TV viewing options for the Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For online viewing options, fans can tune in to the Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Bundesliga 2024–25: Bayer Leverkusen Delay Bayern Munich’s Title Celebrations With 2–0 Win Over FC Augsburg.

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg, Bundesliga 2024–25 Live

The final stretch. Let’s run it. pic.twitter.com/lO5zseiF3N — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 2, 2025

