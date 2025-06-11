The Brazil National Football Team will take on the Paraguay National Football Team in the next match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Wednesday. The Brazil vs Paraguay match will be played at the Neo Química Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil. The FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match will begin at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have live TV viewing options due to the lack of a broadcast partner. FanCode are the digital rights holder for the live streaming in India for the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers matches. However, it is yet to be confirmed by the FanCode streaming platform whether the Brazil vs Paraguay match will be available for the fans. Brazil Could Secure FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot With Victory in Carlo Ancelotti’s Home Debut Against Venezuela.

BRA vs PAR FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match

🚨🚨🚨MATCHDAY!!!!! The Seleção will face Paraguay at home! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/AV9vWbv0ad — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) June 10, 2025

