The Brazil national football team is set to lock horns against the Uruguay national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Wednesday, November 20. The Brazil vs Uruguay match will be played at the Itaipava Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador, Brazil and it starts at 6:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans in India, there is no official broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers. This is because there aren't any official broadcast partners. The Brazil vs Uruguay live streaming might be available on Fanatiz but would need to have a subscription for the same. FanCode provides live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers but the same will not be available for this match. Lionel Messi’s Argentina Could Reach the Verge of FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot by Beating Visitor Peru.

Brazil vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming

¡Se juega la última fecha del año en las #EliminatoriasSudamericanas! 🗓️ A última rodada do ano nas #EliminatoriasSudamericanas! 😍 pic.twitter.com/AOPL2BJQan — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)