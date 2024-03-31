Manchester United are currently sixth in the points table and has three wins in the last five matches. Brentford on the other hand is winless in the last six matches. But Brentford vs Manchester United has been a very thrilling game over the years. The matches at GTech Community Stadium average 4.3 goals and have produced 30 goals in the last seven matches. The exciting game will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 31st. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Brentford vs Manchester United match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Fans can also watch the Brentford vs Manchester United live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Xabi Alonso Confirms He'll Stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Ends Speculations Over Him Joining Bayern Munich or Liverpool.

Brentford vs Manchester United Live

