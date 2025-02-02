Struggling Tottenham Hotspur will take on Brentford in the upcoming match at the Premier League 2024-25 edition. The Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be hosted at the GTECH Community Stadium on Sunday. The Super Sunday Premier League 2024-25 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The broadcast partner of Premier League 2024-25 in India is Star Sports and fans can watch the Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. There's an online viewing option as well as fans can watch the Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool, Arsenal Win While Bournemouth Stuns Nottingham Forest 5-0.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Match

MATCHDAY 👊 🆚 Brentford 🏟️ Gtech Community Stadium 🏆 @PremierLeague ⏰ 2pm GMT pic.twitter.com/SSPTxQI52A — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 2, 2025

