London, Jan 25: Liverpool kept up its charge towards the Premier League title by thrashing Ipswich 4-1 and staying six points clear at the top on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th league goal at Anfield and his 23rd overall this season. Arsenal was second after winning at Wolverhampton 1-0, but third-placed Nottingham Forest was stunned by Bournemouth 5-0 on the south coast. Fourth-placed Newcastle came back from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1, with Alexander Isak scoring twice.

Liverpool vs Ipswich Town

Relegation-fighting Ipswich was never expected to cause an upset at Anfield and couldn't cope with the power of Arne Slot's league leader. Liverpool was in charge after just 11 minutes when Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring and Salah doubled the lead in the 35th. Cody Gakpo scored in the 44th and 66th.

Jacob Greaves pulled one back late for Ipswich.

Arsenal Holds Nerves Against Wolves

After blowing a two-goal lead against Aston Villa last week, Arsenal looked in danger of dropping more points at Wolverhampton when Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off in the first half while the game was scoreless. Wolves couldn't take advantage of the extra man and were reduced to 10 when Joao Gomes was shown a red card in the 70th. It took four minutes for Arsenal to capitalize, with Riccardo Calafiori hitting the winner.

Bournemouth Stuns Nottingham Forest

Forest has been one of the surprise stories of the league but Bournemouth has quietly been putting together an impressive run of its own. Still, few would have expected such a spectacular result at Vitality Stadium. Dango Ouattara struck a second-half hat trick for Bournemouth in the 55th, 61st and 87th.

Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo were also on target, with U.S. international Tyler Adams providing two assists.

Isak scores Again For Newcastle United

Isak took his season tally to 19 goals as Newcastle bounced back from last week's surprise defeat to Bournemouth. Against last-placed Southampton, Newcastle went behind to Jan Bednarek's goal in the 10th. Isak leveled from the penalty spot in the 26th and got his second four minutes later.

Sandro Tonali scored Newcastle's third after the break.

Everton Wins Behind Moyes Magic

David Moyes has made a quick impact at Everton after overseeing his second win in three games since returning as manager. Iliman Ndiaye's penalty secured a 1-0 win at Brighton, which followed a victory against Tottenham last week. Everton won only three times in the league under former manager Sean Dyche before Moyes was hired this month, returning to the club he led from 2002-13.

