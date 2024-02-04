After eliminating FIFA World Cup semifinalists Morocco in the Round of 16, South Africa will face Cape Verde in the quarterfinal match of the AFCON 2023. The quarterfinal match between Cape Verde vs South Africa will be played at the Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro, Yamoussoukro, on Sunday, February 4 and has a scheduled start time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the AFCON 2023 will not be available for the live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the live streaming of the Cape Verde vs South Africa match on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. AFCON 2023: Ademola Lookman Fires Nigeria Into Africa Cup of Nations Semifinals With Win Over Angola, Congo Also Through.

Cape Verde vs South Africa AFCON 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It's time. For the best football nation from Africa to claim the Cup of Nations. All games streaming live starting tonight only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/cmzSXntWqO . .#AFCON2024 #AFCONxFanCODE pic.twitter.com/dfzBpNRs1v — FanCode (@FanCode) January 13, 2024

