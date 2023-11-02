Chelsea is coming to this fixture after a 0-2 loss over Brentford and will be looking to get a positive result out of this Carabao Cup fixture against Blackburn Rovers. The Carabao Cup 2023–24 Round of 16 match between Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers will take place on Thursday, November 02, at the Stamford Bridge, London, England. The Manchester United vs Newcastle United game begins at 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). There will be no live streaming of the match on TV in India. However, the Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers Carabao Cup 2023-24 Round of 16 match will be live-streamed online on FanCode via the app and the website in India for a nominal fee.

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers Live Streaming Online

Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea are in action in the Carabao Cup 4th round! 🤩 All matches Streaming LIVE only on Fancode on 31st October and 1st November. . .#CarabaoCup #CarabaoCuponFanCode pic.twitter.com/RGkxq1Ca6Y — FanCode (@FanCode) October 27, 2023

