In the last league match of theirs, Chelsea lock horns with Irish club Shamrock Rovers in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 on Friday, December 19. The Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers match is set to be played at the Stamford Bridge, London, England and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to watch Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers live telecast in the UEFA Europa Conference League match on the Sony Ten Sports 2 TV channel. Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Texas-Based Friedkin Group Completes Purchase of Premier League Team Everton, Ends Long Period of Uncertainty in Football Club.

Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

2️⃣ Teams in 🔝 form meet for the 1️⃣st time in the #ConferenceLeague Tune into Chelsea 🆚 Shamrock Rovers in #UECL to see who will emerge victorious, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/lFlOYUeAXp — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 19, 2024

