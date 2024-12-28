After struggling in the recent matches, Chennaiyin FC will welcome Bengaluru FC on match day 13. The Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 28. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: Odisha FC Rope In Brazilian Forward Dorielton Nascimento

