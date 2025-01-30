Two struggling teams, Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters will face each other on January 30 of the ISL 2024-25 season match day 19. The Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez Frustrated After 2–1 Defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

