Chennaiyin FC would lock horns with Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League 2021-22 clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday, February 6. The match would begin at 7:30 pm IST and would be telecasted live on Star Sports network. Fans can live stream this match by tuning into the Disney+Hotstar app.

