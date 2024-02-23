Chennaiyin FC locks horns with Mumbai City FC as they aim to bounce back in the Indian Super League 2023-24. Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will face each other in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Super League and the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match live telecast will be available on VH1/HD, Sports18 SD/HD, Sports 18 3 (English Commentary) channels, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels. JioCinema will provide live streaming of the match for free. Jamshedpur FC Beat East Bengal 2–1 To Reclaim Sixth Spot in ISL 2023–24 Points Table.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

