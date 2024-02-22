Jamshedpur, Feb 22 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC reclaimed the sixth position in the Indian Super League points table with a 2-1 win over East Bengal FC here on Thursday.

Japan's Rei Tachikawa scored the equaliser for the winners followed by the decisive goal from Jeremy Manzorro as Jamshedpur FC came from behind to win at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Also Read | India vs England 4th Test 2024, Ranchi Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at JSCA International Stadium Complex.

East Bengal FC, who had beaten Hyderabad City FC 1-0 earlier, were constantly kept under pressure with Manzorro and Imran Khan testing Prabsukhan Singh Gill in the first 15 minutes of the game.

But Nandhakumar Sekar, with his fifth goal of the season in partnership with Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva, settled the East Bengal nerves with a goal in the 45th minute.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Upon resumption, Jamshedpur FC kept piling up the pressure on East Bengal until they got through.

Substitute Nikhil Barla shot in a cross from the right and Tachikawa leapt to somehow get his head to the end of the ball, sending it past Gill to get his team on level terms in the 81st minute.

With seven minutes added to the injury time, Manzorro delivered for the hosts with a curling shot past a diving Gill in the 97th minute to give his side a 2-1 win.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)