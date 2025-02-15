Chennaiyin FC will look to continue their winning run in ISL 2024-25 when they take on Punjab FC. The Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 15. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, where fans can find live telecast viewing options of Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. After the merger of Jio and Disney+Hotstar, the Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 Match live streaming viewing options will be available on renamed JioHotstar app and website. ISL 2024–25: Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC Strive Hard To Sustain Indian Super League Playoffs Challenge.

