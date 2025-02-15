Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 15 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC are hosting Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on February 15.

Punjab FC are ninth in the table with 24 points from 19 games, whereas the Marina Machans are 10th with 21 points from 20 matches. Sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (31) are seven and 10 points adrift of Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC respectively and both sides will want to string together a series of positive outcomes to stay firmly in the hope of a top-six finish, a ISL release said.

The Marina Machans will look to reinforce on their 3-0 victory against East Bengal FC and record consecutive wins for the first time since April 2024. Punjab FC will be targeting their first league double in ISL history after thumping Chennaiyin FC 3-2 in the reverse fixture.

Punjab FC have won each of their last two meetings against Chennaiyin FC and another victory would give them their outright longest winning streak against any opponent in the ISL. However, their defensive lapses on the road could be a concern, as they have conceded 15 goals in nine away games this season, including just one clean sheet.

Chennaiyin FC, contrastingly, have struggled at home, remaining winless in their last four ISL matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai (D2 L2). The last time they went through a longer such streak was a seven-game run between October 2018 and February 2019 (D1 L6).

Despite these issues, the hosts will look to pounce upon Punjab FC's defensive concerns and put together a strong performance.

No team has permitted their opponent more big chances in ISL 2024-25 than Chennaiyin FC (46). Their opponents have scored 22 times from such opportunities, with the team managing just four clean sheets in 20 games thus far.

Having set up an assist in each of Chennaiyin FC's last two ISL matches, Irfan Yadwad could become just the second Indian player and fifth player overall to do so in three consecutive games for the Marina Machans. Yadwad has had a productive campaign with three goals and four assists to his name thus far.

Punjab FC have had nine different players notch a goal contribution as a substitute this season, the most by any team in ISL 2024-25. It demonstrates their bench strength and the fact that they could never be drawn out of the equation in the games.

Punjab FC's Khaiminthang Lhungdim won all six of his tackles in their most recent match (1-1 draw vs Odisha FC), the highest by any Punjab FC player in a single game. He has made 17 interceptions, 30 clearances, and won 46 duels thus far in ISL 2024-25.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle said that his team needs to ensure positive results towards the end of the league stages.

"We finished last year strongly and made it to the playoffs, which should be our objective this year too," Coyle was quoted in a release from ISL.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said that his objective is to take gradual steps towards getting the required results.

"We need to go step by step. Chennaiyin FC are a good team with good players and it will be a big challenge for us," he said.

In their three fixtures so far, Chennaiyin FC have won once, whereas Punjab FC have emerged victorious twice. (ANI)

