Croatia are set to lock horns against France in a UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match on Tuesday, May 7. The match would be played at Stadion Poljud and is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Sony Liv app.

It's a repeat of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final, tonight in #NationsLeague fixture 🔥



Will Luka Modric’s magic provide Croatia the win or will Big Benz lead the French to victory? 🧐



Watch LIVE action tonight at 12:15 AM, only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺#SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/5smCRC9LZP— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)