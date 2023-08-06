Delhi FC will square off against Hyderabad FC in the Group E match of Durand Cup 2023 on Sunday, August 6 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati. The game is slated to get underway at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). It will be a tournament opener for both sides and they would be eager to kick-start their campaign with a win. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Durand Cup 2023 in India and thus, the match will be telecasted live on TV on the Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD channels. Moreover, the live streaming of the upcoming match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Thus, fans can enjoy the game on their electronic devices. Sports News | Durand Cup: Parthib Hattrick Highlights Fluent NorthEast United Win over Shillong Lajong

Delhi FC vs Hyderabad FC Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)