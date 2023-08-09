Delhi FC will lock horns with Tribhuvan Army FC in a Group E encounter on Wednesday, August 9. The match will be played at the SAI Stadium and it will start at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Durand Cup 2023 and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 channel. The live streaming of this match can also be watched on the SonyLIV app and website. Durand Cup 2023: Mumbai City FC Crush Jamshedpur FC 5–0.

Delhi FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live

