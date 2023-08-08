Mumbai City FC cruised to a second consecutive victory with a 5-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in a Group B fixture of the Durand Cup here on Tuesday. Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored twice and Alberto Noguera, Yoell Van Nieff and Vikram Partap Singh netted one each for the Mumbai City FC, who are now placed at the top of Group B. Jamshedpur FC made a fast start to the game as they forced a save out of Phurba Lachenpa inside 20 seconds of the save from an attempt by Bivan Laskar. But Mumbai City FC found their mojo soon and dominated till the end. Durand Cup 2023: Noah Sadaoui’s Hat-Trick Helps FC Goa Start Season With 6–0 Win Over Shillong Lajong

Greg Stewart hit the crossbar from a freekick and Mehtab Singh forced a save out of JFC keeper Mohit Singh Dhami. It was in the seventh minute that Mumbai found the net through Diaz. A good interchange play between Greg Stewart and Vikram in the right resulted in the latter finding Diaz free inside the box, who had the easiest of finishes to open the scoring for the Islanders.

Diaz scored his second to double their lead in the 14th minute. Bipin Singh's cross found Diaz inside the box and he finished expertly.

Mumbai City piled further pressure on the young Jamshedpur FC side, while Dhami did well to keep the score at 2-0. MCFC, however, found the third goal soon enough through Noguera who chipped the ball above Dhami to help his side finish the first half with 14 shots on the Jamshedpur goal.

The Islanders scored their fourth of the game in the second minute of the second half when van Neiff finished neatly from the back post from a corner taken by Greg Stewart. Seven minutes later, Mumbai City FC scored their fifth goal when Jamshedpur lost the ball in their own half and Stewart passed it on to Vikram who completed it with a diving header.

