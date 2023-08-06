East Bengal will finally start their season with an opening game in the group A against Bangladesh Army on Sunday, August 6. The game has a scheduled start time of 4:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. Good news for the fans as they would be able to watch live telecast of this match. The broadcast partner of Durand Cup 2023 is Sony Sports Network in India and thus the match will be telecasted live on TV in the Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD channels. As Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the Durand Cup 2023, the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army Durand Cup 2023

