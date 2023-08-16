In a thrilling group decider, East Bengal will take on Punjab FC in the Group A encounter of the Durand Cup 2023 on Wednesday, August 16 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to kick-start at 6:00PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Durand Cup 2023 in India and therefore, the match will be telecasted live on the Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD channels. Hence, fans can enjoy the group decider on their TV sets. Given Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Durand Cup 2023, the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Punjab FC clash will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

East Bengal vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast

