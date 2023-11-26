After a 1-0 victory over Luton Town in the Premier League recently, Manchester United are still alive in their quest for UEFA Champions League Qualification. They are preparing to extend their winning streak against Everton in the 2023-24 Premier League at Goodison Park Stadium on Sunday, November 26. The game is set to begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, with live coverage on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV Channels. Fans can also watch the game live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal 1–0 Brentford, Premier League 2023–24: Gunners Go Top of Points Table After Liverpool Halts Manchester City’s Winning Streak. Newcastle United Beats Chelsea.

Everton vs Manchester United Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)