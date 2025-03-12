East Bengal lock horns with FC Arkadag in the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 on March 12, looking to overcome their 0-1 first-leg Quarterfinal loss at home. The FC Arkadag Vs East Bengal FC match will be played at the Arkadag Stadium in Turkmenistan and it starts at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the FC Arkadag Vs East Bengal FC match will have no live telecast available on any TV channel in India. However, fans have an online viewing option for FC Arkadag Vs East Bengal FC live streaming on the FanCode app and website. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri’s Late Equaliser Ends East Bengal FC’s Playoffs Charge After Their 1–1 Draw With Bengaluru FC.

FC Arkadag Vs East Bengal FC, AFC Challenge League 2024-25 Live

War drums 🥁 beating. Battlefield calling ⚔️. No stepping back 😤. The BIG DAY is here! 🔴🟡 🆚 Arkadag FC 🏟️ Arkadag Stadium ⏰ 4 PM IST 📺 Live on @FanCode #JoyEastBengal #ChallengeLeague #EBFCInAsia pic.twitter.com/KUL4PZXHET — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) March 12, 2025

