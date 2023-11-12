Having Shocking Lost to Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League, FC Barcelona will be looking to close the gap between Real Madrid and this year Surprise Girona FC in La Liga when they take on Deportivo Alaves in the La Liga 2023-24 on November 12. It is scheduled to start at 8:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Catalonia, Spain. Viacom18 has the broadcast rights of La Liga 2023-24 in India and the live telecast of the FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves match will be available on Sports 18 1/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of the FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves match on the JioCinema app and website. La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Dominant Triumph Over Valencia; Girona FC Secure Top Spot of Points Table After Victory Against Rayo Vallecano.

FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Live

𝐓 𝐎 𝐆 𝐄 𝐓 𝐇 𝐄 𝐑 𝐖 𝐄 🟦 🟥 𝐒 𝐓 𝐀 𝐍 𝐃 #𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐂̧𝐀𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐕𝐄́𝐒 pic.twitter.com/SZQn9Obq4D — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 12, 2023

