Girona's fairytale season at the top of La Liga continued as they came back from a goal down to win a thrilling game 2-1 away to Rayo Vallecano to ensure they go into the international break as leaders. Alvaro Garcia scored for Rayo after just five minutes, but Artem Dovbyk had time to control and score with a right-foot shot three minutes from time in the first half. Winger Savio swept home at the far post with 25 minutes to go, with Rayo unlucky to hit the woodwork twice, while Girona also hit the bar, as both sides went for an all-out attack. Girona have now won 11 games from 13 this season, reports Xinhua.

Real Madrid remain second after a comfortable 5-1 win at home to Valencia, despite Jude Bellingham being withdrawn from their squad with a shoulder problem. Dani Carvajal made it 1-0 in the third minute with an impressive volley and after Hugo Duro missed a chance that looked easier to score, Vinicius Jr bundled home Madrid's second in the 42nd minute after a Rodrygo cross. Vinicius scored Madrid's third with a powerful shot in the 49th minute and Rodrygo made it 4-0 a minute later after Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili passed the ball straight to him, and added the fifth in the 84th minute. Duro hit a late goal for Valencia but will think about the chance he missed at 1-0 down.

Athletic Bilbao go into the break fifth in La Liga, while Celta Vigo remain in the bottom three after a chaotic, but wildly entertaining 4-3 win in San Mames on Friday night. Iago Aspas put Celta ahead with his first goal of the season in the 25th minute, only for Oihan Sancet to level 12 minutes later. Jonathan Bamba put Celta back in front four minutes later, but Gorka Guruzeta levelled on the stroke of halftime.

Guruzeta turned the score around for Athletic's lead after Nico Williams' third assist of the game early in the second half, but Celta equalized through Jorgen Strand Larsen and could have taken the lead from the penalty spot when Aspas saw Unai Simon save his spot kick. Alex Berenguer made no mistake from the spot at the other end with the last kick of the game after Oscar Mingueza's 97th-minute handball to seal a nail-biting win.

Late goals gave Real Sociedad a 3-1 win away to Almeria, with a 91st-minute Carlos Fernandez penalty and a 95th-minute goal from Martin Zubimendi giving the visitors three points against the bottom team. Mikel Oyarzabal's far-post finish in the 62nd minute put Real Sociedad in front, but it looked as if Sergio Arribas was going to save a valuable point for Almeria until the two late goals.

Borja Mayoral was on target for Getafe ahead in the second minute of their game away to Granada, but with winger Bryan Zaragoza in excellent form, the home side saved a point thanks to Gonzalo Villar's 49th-minute equalizer. The result leaves Granada second from the bottom of the table and keeps coach Paco Lopez under pressure.

Osasuna and Las Palmas also drew 1-1, with Alberto Moleiro putting the impressive visitors ahead in the 70th minute before Ante Budimir levelled three minutes later.

