Bayern Munich were able to register a big win against Heidenheim in their last game in the Bundesliga with Harry Kane scoring a brace. Bayern will next play against FC Cologne. The FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2023-24 match will be played at the RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany on Saturday, November 25 and the match has a start time of 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the Bundesliga and will telecast the match live on Sony Sport Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. Bayern Munich 4–2 FC Heidenheim, Bundesliga 2023–24: Harry Kane Brace Helps Bavarians To Go Top of Points Table at Allianz Arena

.@FCBayernEN has been in top form in their last 5️⃣ fixtures 🔥⚽ Which team is going to walk away with a 𝐖 tonight? 🤩#SonySportsNetwork #Bundesliga #DekhteRehJaoge #KOEFCB pic.twitter.com/LjXVvuQZ8N — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 24, 2023

