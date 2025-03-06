FC Copenhagen will be hosting EPL giants Chelsea FC in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Round of 16. The FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea UECL 2024-25 Round of 16 first leg match will be played at Parken Stadion in Copenhagen, Denmark and it will begin at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 6. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 season in India. Fans can watch FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 live on Sony Sports TV channels. The FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 live streaming is also available on the Sony LIV app and website. Ramadan 2025 Wishes: Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and Other European Football Clubs Share Wishes on Start of Holy Month.

FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea UECL 2024-25 Live:

Real Sociedad takes on Manchester United, while Tottenham Hotspur square up against AZ Alkmaar & F.C. København faces Chelsea in a night of high-stakes action! 🌟 Don't miss a moment from #EuropaLeague & #UEFAConferenceLeague - watch it LIVE, only on #SonyLIV! 📲💥#UEL #UECL pic.twitter.com/hxHcKW5w8R — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 6, 2025

