FC Goa will take on Downtown Heroes in the Durand Cup 2023 on Wednesday, August 16. The match is being played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, starting at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 2 will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website.Durand Cup 2023: Mohammedan Sporting Register 2-1 Win Over Indian Navy Football Team.

FC Goa vs Downtown Heroes Live

We take on Downtown Heroes in our final group game of the #IndianOilDurandCup. Let’s get that result! 🟠 pic.twitter.com/0FlclY13mC — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)