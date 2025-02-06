Third place FC Goa will take on Odisha FC on February 6 in the ISL 2024-25 season. The FC Goa vs Odisha FC match will be played at the Fatorda stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez Frustrated After 2–1 Defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

Back home, with you all behind us. Let’s do this! 🧡🎇#FCGOFC pic.twitter.com/imqxUxdXko — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)