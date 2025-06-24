FC Porto are clashing off with Al Ahly FC in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Porto vs Al Ahly FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game is scheduled to be hosted at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The FC Porto vs Al Ahly clash will start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, June 24. Fans in India, will not be able to watch Porto vs Al Ahly live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will be able to watch the Porto vs Al Ahly FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Inter Miami 2-1 Porto, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Lionel Messi Scores Superb Free-Kick, Achieves Record As Herons Register Big Win in Group A (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Porto vs Al Ahly FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

