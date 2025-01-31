Manchester United are slated to face Romanian club FCSB in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25. The Manchester United vs FCSB match is slated to be played at The National Arena in Bucharest, Romania and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Manchester United vs FCSB match on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. There's also an online viewing option as fans can watch the FCSB vs Manchester United live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Bruno Fernandes’ Late Strike Keeps Manchester United on Course for Last 16 Spot With 2–1 Win Over Rangers.

FCSB vs Manchester United Live Telecast

This is it! 🤩 One final shot to climb the table and secure the best possible finish. Which game are you locking in for? 👀 ⚽#SonySportsNetwork #EuropaLeague #UEL [Europa League, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Football, Schedule] pic.twitter.com/Md23u5OPfZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 30, 2025

