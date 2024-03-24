In the wake of World Cup 2022 heartbreak and a forgettable campaign in the Nations League where France survived relegation to the second tier by the smallest margin, the Blues came through their Euro 2024 qualifying group with just one loss. On the other hand, Germany has been devoid of competitive action since exiting the World Cup with a whimper for the second time in a row in 2022, engaging solely in friendly battles during a tumultuous 2023. The match between France and Germany is scheduled at 01:30 AM on Sunday, March 24 Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to international friendlies in India. Fans can watch the France vs Germany match on Sony Sports Network. The France vs Germany Match online streaming is also available on the Sony LIV App. Toni Kroos Focusing on Euro 2024 with Germany, Yet to Extend Real Madrid Contract.

France vs Germany Live on Sony LIV

Could Saturday night get any more exciting? 😍🔥 🇧🇪, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 🇧🇷, 🇫🇷 & 🇩🇪 are all in action for a riveting night of international football ⚽🍿 Stream #IREBEL, #ENGBRA & #FRAGER - LIVE on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/89FugPOpgO — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 23, 2024

