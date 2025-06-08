Star footballer Kylian Mbappe achieved a huge milestone during the UEFA Nations League 2024–25 third-place match between Germany and France on Sunday, June 8. The Real Madrid star became the third player to score 50 or more goals for his country, France. Kylian Mbappe achieved this significant milestone after scoring the opening goal for his nation. Ahead of him are Thierry Henry (51) and Olivier Giroud (57), who are leading the charts of the leading goal scorer for the France National Football Team. Kylian Mbappe Brace Video: Watch Star Footballer Score Stunning Goal During Germany vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Third-Place Match.

Kylian Mbappe Reaches 50 Goals for France!

⭐️🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé scores and reaches 50 goals with the French national team! 7 to go and become the best goalscorer ever for his country. pic.twitter.com/MLDKec0KSp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2025

