Girona will be hosting Real Madrid in their next La Liga 2022-23 game on Tuesday, April 25. The game will take place at Estadi Montilivi at 11.00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2022-23 in India. The important clash between Girona and Real Madrid will be telecasted live on Sports 18 SD/HD channels. The broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Girona vs Real Madrid match on the JioCinema app and website.

Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)