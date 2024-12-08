Defending La Liga champions Real Madrid once again put pressure on league leaders Barcelona with a win over Girona and cut the gap to just two points. More importantly, the side has a game in hand allowing them a chance to go on top. Kylian Mbappe, who was criticised for his performances for Los Blancos netted a goal against Girona and took his tally to nine goals and is their leading goal scorer till now. Excited with the win, Mbappe shared a post on Instagram and said, “An important win, let’s keep it this way. Hala Madrid!”. Girona 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Arda Guler Score as Los Blancos Push For Top Spot

Kylian Mbappe's Post After Real Madrid’s Recent Win Against Girona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)