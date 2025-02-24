Following a commanding win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, Real Madrid continued its dominance on the field and defeated Girona on match week 25 in the La Liga 2024-25. Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr scored for Los Blancos who had 22 shots on opposition goals but only five were on target. Real Madrid now stay level on points with FC Barcelona and at the second position in the league standings. Dani Olmo Helps Barcelona Grind Out 1–0 Win Against Las Palmas in La Liga 2024–25.

Real Madrid vs Girona, LaLiga 2024-25

